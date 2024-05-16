ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives stage protest with body of woman at Alappuzha MCH

Published - May 16, 2024 08:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging negligence by doctors, relatives of a 70-year-old woman who died following an illness staged a protest at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, with her body on Wednesday night.

Umaiba of Punnapra was admitted to the MCH with a fever a few weeks ago. She was later discharged and readmitted to the hospital. The condition of the woman, who was reportedly suffering from pneumonia, worsened on Tuesday morning and she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam where she died on Wednesday evening.

The relatives reached the Alappuzha MCH with her body around 11.30 p.m. and started protesting in front of the casualty alleging that she had been denied proper treatment. They said that senior doctors never examined her during her stay at the Alappuzha MCH.

Later, MCH superintendent Dr. Abdul Salam held talks with the relatives and the protest ended by 1 a.m. on Thursday.

H. Salam, MLA, meanwhile, wrote to Health Minister Veena George urging her to look into the woman’s death and initiate necessary action.

