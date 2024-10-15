Relatives, friends pour into Naveen Babu’s house

As political controversies rage over the suspected suicide of Kannur Deputy Collector Naveen Babu, a sense of grief has settled over Thazham, a small village near Malayalappuzha, where he was born and raised.

Since the tragic news broke, relatives, colleagues, and friends of Naveen have been arriving at his family home, offering their condolences. Local political leaders, including several from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], along with a large contingent of media personnel were also present. Naveen was an active member of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association, and his family had long-standing ties with the left-wing party.

“He was never a corrupt official. Some have unfairly portrayed him that way, but if you ask anyone from his workplaces, they will tell you the truth. He was not the kind of person to bend under pressure,” said a relative.

On Tuesday, Naveen was scheduled to take charge as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Pathanamthitta. He had informed his family that he would arrive by train that morning. His wife, Manjusha, who works as the Additional Tehsildar of Konni, along with their two children went to Chengannur Railway Station to pick him up. However, when Naveen did not arrive on the expected train, they were left in a state of worry. Just as they were about to lodge a missing complaint, the devastating news of his death reached them.

The body of Naveen was scheduled to be brought to his ancestral home late Tuesday. Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Prem Krishnan visited the grieving family to offer his condolences.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Pathanamthitta over the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide. Various political parties, including the CPI(M), have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee is expected to raise the issue within the party. Members of the NGO Association and the NGO Sangh staged protests at the Pathanamthitta District Collectorate on Tuesday, demanding action against P.P. Divya, president of Kannur district panchayat, who has been accused of abetting the suicide.