Rejuvenation therapy for Guruvayur elephants

A month-long annual rejuvenation therapy for the elephants of the Guruvayur Devaswom will be started on July 1.

A special diet pattern, incorporating ayurveda and allopathy medicines have been prepared for the elephants.

The scientifically designed balanced diet, meant for the rejuvenation and health of the elephants, will be given to them after an elaborate bathing.

Therapy will be given for 45 elephants in the camp of the Guruvayur Devaswom. An expert team of veterinary doctors will monitor the therapy.