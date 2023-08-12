HamberMenu
Rejuvenation therapy centre for captive elephants planned: Minister

August 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to start a multi-speciality hospital and sukhachikitsa (rejuvenation therapy) centre for captive elephants is under consideration, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said here on Saturday.

She was inaugurating the World Elephant Day observance jointly organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Indian Veterinary Association at Puthankulam elephant sanctuary.

“The number of captive elephants has decreased from 600 to 416 in the last 10 years. There was also a decline in the number of wild elephants. Due to their hardship and workload, most captive elephants die early,” said the Minister. Pointing out the problems related to ownership of captive elephants, Ms Chinchurani added that the ownership of half of the elephants are yet to be given. “This results in excessive costs when elephants die or when their tusks are trimmed. This will change when the new Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules come into force,” she said.

IVA president Dr. K. Mohanan presided over the function while G.S. Jayalal, MLA, delivered the introductory speech. District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr, Anilkumar and Chief Veterinary Officer D. Shine Kumar also spoke at the event that was followed by ana neerattu (elephant bath) and anayootu (feeding of the elephants).

