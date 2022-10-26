Rejuvenation of Pallikkal river begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The Major Irrigation department has started a project to rejuvenate the Pallikkal river, the 42-km long waterbody passing through many local bodies in the district.

With dirt and garbage blocking the water flow at many parts, steps to remove the debris to ensure the flow will be the first step. The mud and silt deposits obstructing the flow will be cleared along with the overgrown vegetation. In the first phase, 200 metres from the border of Thazhava and Sooranadu North will be rejuvenated. Large mud banks were formed during floods at many parts from Manalikkal polder to Erottu canal and thick bushes across the area had been affecting the flow of the river. Along with clearing tree branches and debris, the river bed will be deepened as part of the project.