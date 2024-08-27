ADVERTISEMENT

Reji Cherian joins Kerala Congress

Published - August 27, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The former Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and his supporters quit the NCP-SP last month.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Congress (Joseph) executive chairman Mons Joseph, MLA, with Reji Cherian and others in Alappuzha on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Reji Cherian, former State executive member of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), and his supporters joined the P.J. Joseph-led Kerala Congress, a constituent of the United Democratic Front, on Tuesday.

Mr. Cherian and others quit the NCP-SP last month. Addressing a joint press conference with Mr. Cherian in Alappuzha, Kerala Congress executive chairman Mons Joseph, MLA said that party chairman P.J. Joseph would formally induct the new members during a meeting to be held at Raiban Auditorium in Alappuzha on September 2 at 4 p.m.

Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas, Francis George, MP, Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan and others will attend the meeting.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

