Reji Cherian joins Kerala Congress

Reji Cherian, former State executive member of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), and his supporters joined the P.J. Joseph-led Kerala Congress, a constituent of the United Democratic Front, on Tuesday.

Mr. Cherian and others quit the NCP-SP last month. Addressing a joint press conference with Mr. Cherian in Alappuzha, Kerala Congress executive chairman Mons Joseph, MLA said that party chairman P.J. Joseph would formally induct the new members during a meeting to be held at Raiban Auditorium in Alappuzha on September 2 at 4 p.m.

Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas, Francis George, MP, Joy Abraham, Thomas Unniyadan and others will attend the meeting.

