Reject strike call, KSTA urges State staff, teachers

January 23, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Teachers’ Association (KSTA), in a statement, appealed to teachers and employees to reject the one-day strike called by Congress-backed government employees and teachers’ organisations on Wednesday.

The KSTA alleged that contributory pension was passed in Parliament by the Congress that was part of the ruling front and the Bharatiya Janata Party that was in the Opposition. The Left stand throughout had been that this was dangerous and should not be implemented. In the State, the Oommen Chandy government had imposed the contributory pension in 2013. Those who had sung its praises then should now be ready to admit they erred, the association said.

Arrears

Meanwhile, the State Employees and Teachers’ Confederation (SETCO) said they were conducting the token strike in protest against the denial of justice by the government. After the revision of pay scales based on the recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission, the revision arrears were yet to be paid to government employees and teachers. In such a situation, a strike was inevitable.

The dearness allowance (DA) arrears had increased to 21% by January this year. In a case filed by State employees and teachers in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal questioning the non-payment of DA, the government claimed it was not bound to pay it. This was unacceptable, a statement said on Tuesday.