Reject decisive politics of BJP and violence of LDF: Priyanka

Thrissur

31 March 2021 21:11 IST

‘LDF learning campaign lessons from CMs of U.P. and Uttarakhand’

Coming down heavily against the Centre and the State governments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has asked the people to reject the decisive and fascist politics of the BJP and the politics of violence and favouritism of the LDF.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Thekkinkadu maidan here on Wednesday, Ms. Gandhi said people of Kerala deserve a better politics of real issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who quoted from the Bible during a recent campaign in Palakkad, she said, “I suppose he quoted the Bible because the election is nearing. I haven’t heard him uttering a single word against the attack on nuns in Jhansi. Perhaps he may not be able to understand what the nuns work for. He does not understand them, who spend their lives serving the poor.”

I worked as a volunteer for many years with the sisters of Mother Teresa’s order. They taught me the dignity of service. They taught me how to clean maggot-infested wounds of destitutes, who were thrown to the streets to die. Now when they meet me, the nuns tell how they have been persecuted.

“There is nothing more hollow quoting the Bible by those who sow the seeds of division and hatred. It would be better for the PM to heed to the words of the Bible than use them in his hollow political speeches.”

Every one knows how the BJP government led by Modi divides the country in the name of religion. It disgraced the farmers. The BJP politics is filled with lies. She quoted from the Bible for the PM. “Truthful lips endure forever. Lying tongue is but for a moment.”

Unfortunately in Kerala people are suffering from both sides. “With their absurd policies, the Centre destroyed the economy. Unfortunately, the State government didn’t do anything except promises and betrayal. “The LDF deceived the youth. They promised 20 lakh jobs. But they filled the posts with their people. They crippled the rubber sector with uncontrolled impost of rubber.”

When it is election, the LDF started thinking and acting like the BJP, the AICC secretary noted.

Mocking at the sexist comment by former MP Joyce George, Ms. Gandhi said the LDF has been taking lessons of campaigning from the Chief Ministers of UP and Uttarakhand.

“All they are concerned is about what the women wear, how they behave and who they love. You don’t tell us what to wear, how to live our lives, and certainly whom we should love. We, the women will teach them what is progressive. We are the 50% of the country and its strongest force.”

Calling the LDF manifesto a corporate manifesto, she said it tried to reach a deal with multinational companies for deep sea fishing. They were going ahead with the Athirappilly project, in spite of protests.

She said the UDF is committed to progressive politics. “We are committed to constructive and positive politics. Our team with 50% young people, is a mix of wisdom of experience and youthfulness.”

It is the duty of the voters to choose your government wisely, she said.

A massive crowd awaited Ms. Gandhi at the public meeting held at Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda, Chavakkad and Thrissur. People thronged on both sides of the roads throughout the road show at various parts of the district.

“I have a close link with this land. My great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, my grandmother Indira Gandhi, my father Rajiv Gandhi, and mother Sonia Gandhi have spoken from this land. Now for my brother Rahul, Kerala is his second home,” she recalled while addressing the workers at Thekkinkadu maidan.

Congress leaders and candidates from 13 Assembly constituencies in the district attended the meeting.