GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Reinstate single girl child reservation in Kendriya Vidyalaya: V. Sivankutty

April 08, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reinstate single girl child reservation in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

Expressing serious apprehension over the Union Education Ministry’s recent decision to withdraw the single girl child quota for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions in the 2024-25 academic year, the Minister in a statement on Monday said the decision would limit the opportunities that single girl children had of getting admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas. The single girl child quota was aimed at supporting families with girl children and empowering them. Reserving a specific number of seats for such families did not only promote education of girls but also gender equality.

The sudden removal of the quota without any clear explanation from the Union Education Ministry or the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had resulted in a lot of apprehension. It would send an adverse message to society and weaken efforts to achieve gender equality and promote equal opportunities to girls in education, Mr. Sivankutty said.

It had been proven that the quota had helped girls get quality education, the Minister said, urging Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the decision and reinstate the single girl child quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in the interests of women empowerment.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.