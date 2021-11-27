Rehabilitation package proposed for former Maoist leader

KALPETTA

27 November 2021 21:50 IST

Committee recommends provision of house, job, and stipend to him

A district-level rehabilitation committee meeting, chaired by District Collector A. Geetha, here on Saturday recommended that the State Government provide a house, job opportunity, and stipend to a Maoist leader who surrendered recently.

A senior leader of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), Lijesh alias Ramu, had surrendered before the Wayanad District Police Chief on October 25.

Lijesh was the deputy commander of Kabanidalam of the Western Ghats Special Zone Committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Advertising

Advertising

The recommendation was made as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme of Naxalites announced by the Government in 2018. Lijesh is the first from the outfit to surrender under the scheme.

According to the package, a liberal approach will be made by the authorities in cases involving Maoists who return to the mainstream giving up their armed struggle, District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar said.

He urged Maoists to abandon armed resistance and return to the mainstream.

Interested members of banned outfits can contact the District Police Chief, any Government office, or local body for the purpose.