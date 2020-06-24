‘Rehabilitation of Puthumala landslip victims on fast track’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Harsham project, a rehabilitation scheme for the victims of the Puthumala landslip in Wayanad district, will be completed in three months.
Mr. Vijayan was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the rehabilitation project at Poothakolly near Meppadi in the district on Tuesday through videoconferencing.
Firm steps adopted by the government to address the issues of the victims of natural calamities in the State had helped to reduce their woes to a certain extent, Mr. Vijayan said.
The project titled “Harsham” (Happiness And Resilience Shared Across Meppadi) under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative project, would be a model for the State as it would be executed with the active participation of the public and NGOs, Mr. Vijayan said. He praised the Meppadi grama panchayat for its active role in implementing the project and the Mathrubhumi Charitable trust which contributed seven acres of land worth ₹1.96 crore for
the project.
“As many as 95 families had lost their houses and properties in the landslip at Puthumala last year, of which 52 families will get houses under the project,” Mr.Vijayan said, adding that the remaining families were provided ₹10 lakh each to purchase and set up houses with the support of NGOs.
Apart from houses on seven cents of land, other infrastructures including community centre, health centre, reading room, nursery school, drinking water supply, and road facilities would also be set up with the support of six NGOs under the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath