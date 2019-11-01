Rehabilitation centre to guide cardiac patients

The State’s first dedicated cardiac rehabilitation centre attached to a heart hospital has started functioning at the Pushpagiri Heart Institute at the Pushpagiri Medical College complex in Thiruvalla. Cardiac rehabilitation involves educating the patient about his or her heart condition, and ways to manage it in the best possible way through structured exercise, says K. Venugopal, former president of the Cardiology Society of India and department head.

According to him, cardiac therapists will have to closely monitor and guide the patient throughout the rehabilitation process which may extend up to two months.

Cardiologists Varghese George and Jacob P. Brite who are in charge of the centre said the rehabilitation centre had been designed to monitor the response of the patient’s heart to various exercises.

2-month programme

“The Pushpagiri Heart Institute advises all its patients to undergo a two-month rehabilitation programme at the unit for two or three weeks after a heart attack, cardiac surgery or angioplasty,” says Dr. George. Patients should take responsibility of their disease, instead of leaving everything to the doctor.

“The rehabilitation unit has been set up on the lines of the ones in developed countries, realising that cardiovascular disorders are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity,” he says.

‘Not a magic bullet’

Philip Mathew, a doctor attached to the Department of Community Medicine, says people here have a wrong notion that medicine is a magic bullet which can cure all ailments.

“Proper exercise has been found to be more effective than new generation medicines in many cases,” he said.

The rehabilitation centre houses treadmills, elliptical cross trainers, exercise bikes, static cycles, weight bands, stretchable therabands etc. The unit is managed by a team comprise of two doctors, physiotherapist, Yoga instructor, psychologist, and two nurses.