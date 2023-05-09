Rehabilitation centre for differently abled at Velur 

May 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

A rehabilitation centre for differently abled people will be opened at Velur Panchayat on May 11. In all, 32 people, in the age group between 18 and 42, have already enrolled in the centre, Thalir, attached to the family health centre, Velur.

Vehicle facility has been arranged for bringing people to the centre. Along with the learning facility, there are equipment for doing physiotherapy and exercises. Job training will also be provided for them at Thalir, which has been built at ₹42.54 lakh, according to panchayat president T.R. Shoby.

A.C. Moideen, MLA, will inaugurate the centre on May 11. Magician Gopinath Muthukad will be the chief guest.

Velur is the first panchayat in the State to issue legal guardianship certificates to all people with disabilities, who have applied.