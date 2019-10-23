Regulatory system mooted for Ayurveda retailers

The Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda) has proposed a regulatory system to monitor the purchase, distribution, sale and marketing of Ayurvedic medicines and making registration mandatory for retail pharmacies in the State.

A senior official in the deputy drugs controller’s office told The Hindu on Wednesday that retail pharmacies need not get licence for the sale of Ayurvedic medicines right now. Manufacturers whose products are being sold, however, should have registered themselves with the authorities. There is no mechanism to regulate the functioning of around 25,000 retail pharmacies selling Ayurvedic drugs across the State. So, the proposal is to have a licensing system similar to what is being prescribed for pharmacists selling modern medicine drugs and homoeopathic medicines. There is also a suggestion to have qualified Ayurveda pharmacists at drug stores.

Another issue is the quality of Ayurvedic drugs being imported from outside the State. The Drugs Control Department is often found unable to get the details of those manufacturers if there are complaints about the drug quality. The department hopes that a regulatory mechanism will help them have a control over the sale of such medicines. As there are only seven drug inspectors all over the State to check the quality of medicines being manufactured here, the department has sought more staff too.

Misleading ads

Meanwhile, the department has initiated legal action against manufacturers, including leading players, for their misleading marketing tactics. They have been accused of placing misleading advertisements in the media, claiming to cure diseases such as diabetes. Sources said that there were 160 cases before various courts in the State.

The senior official pointed out that these advertisements were found to have violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements of drugs and remedies that claim to have magical properties. Some of the big players have been found to repeat the offence after paying a fine as prescribed by the Act, the sources added.