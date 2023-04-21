Regulatory mechanism to control price of building materials soon: Minister

April 21, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is mulling the implementation of a regulatory mechanism to control the price rise of building construction material, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he condemned the ongoing quarry strike against the increase in royalties.

Mr.Rajeeve said that timely amendments were made this year to the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2015, based on which the government had made only nominal hike on the royalty from the existing rate of ₹24 per metric tonne to ₹48. As per the Union government’s laws, the royalty has to be hiked every three years. However, the State government has made this nominal increase for the first time since 2015.

He said that the royalty rate in Karnataka is as high as ₹100 per tonne. The total increase in royalty and dealers’ license fee for M-Sand was ₹2.83, while for metal, it was ₹2.56. However, quarry owners and dealers have been charging exorbitant amounts from the public for construction materials, even though the royalty and license fee hikes were minimal. The cost of construction materials had gone up even before the royalty increase.

Dismissing the claims of quarry owners and dealers against increase in fine amount, he said that this won’t be an issue for those who are running their quarries legally. The sector has been witnessing rampant illegality because the fine amounts were meagre. He cautioned the quarry owners against continuing the strike for an extended period.