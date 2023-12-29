Regulatory Commission’s nod for ‘unapproved’ long-term contracts

December 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday gave its nod for four ‘‘unapproved’‘ long-term power supply contracts totalling 465 MW.

The Commission’s nod came on a petition filed by the KSEB urging it to review a May 10 decision to not grant approval for four contracts on 25-year Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) the KSEB had inked with Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, and Jindal Thermal Power.

On Friday, the Commission also ordered the companies to supply power to the KSEB in accordance with the terms of the power supply agreement “with immediate effect.”

The Commission noted that it was allowing the KSEB’s revision petition on the basis of a policy directive issued by the State government to the Commission under Section 108 of the Electricity Act seeking restoration of the contracts.

The issue pertains to four contracts signed with Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, and Jindal Thermal Power Ltd in 2014 for the supply of 465 MW in DBFOO mode. The commission, through the May 10 order this year, had declined approval for them citing procedural irregularities.

Following this development, the companies had discontinued their supply. However, the weak southwest monsoon had plunged the State into a drawn-out power crisis. The KSEB was also unable to secure alternative supply on terms comparable to the ‘unapproved contracts.’

The power situation and the grave financial implications for KSEB had prompted the State Government to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act which says that ‘If any question arises as to whether any such direction relates to a matter of policy involving public interest, the decision of the State Government thereon shall be final.’

On Friday, the Commission has also directed the KSEB to file a status report on compliance on the present order within a month.