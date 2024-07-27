GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regulatory Commission issues orders on supply code amendments

The new code requires the distribution licensee to provide electricity connections within seven days from the date of receipt of the application

Published - July 27, 2024 05:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on July 26 issued orders amending the Kerala Electricity Supply Code, simplifying procedures including those related to new electricity connections, and incorporating guidelines for single point supply.

The Kerala Electricity Supply (Fifth Amendment) Code, 2024, requires the distribution licensee to provide electricity connections within seven days from the date of receipt of the application. In “difficult areas,” the time limit is one month. “The above timeline shall be applicable for the cases where extension or augmentation of the distribution system is not required,” the order noted.

Online modes will be the default mode for submitting applications, as per the amendment. “The licensee (KSEB) shall provide online facilities, such as web portal, mobile app, chatbot etc. and customer service centres, to facilitate online submission of application for all services including new connection, modification of existing connection/ details, temporary connections, tariff change, meter change, meter shifting/line shifting etc. and faster processing of application,” it notes.

The amendments, among other things, also incorporate stipulations for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging outlets for multi-storey buildings and domestic consumers.

