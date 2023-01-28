Regulatory commission allows KSEB to collect 9 paise per unit as fuel surcharge

January 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity bills will go up by 9 paise per unit for four months from February 1. The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has allowed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to collect a fuel surcharge of 9 paise on electricity bills from February 1 to May 31.

The KSEB had incurred an additional financial liability of ₹87.07 crore owing to variations in power purchase costs during April-June 2022. The commission, after scrutinising a KSEB petition, allowed the KSEB to recover this amount through a surcharge on electricity bills during February 1 to May 31 or until the amount is fully collected, whichever is earlier.

‘’The fuel surcharge is applicable to all consumers, including the consumers of KSEB Ltd, and all other licensees except the domestic consumers with connected load of and below 1,000 watt and monthly consumption of and below 40 units,’‘ the commission said in January 25 order.

Variations in power purchase costs occur mainly due to three reasons: variation in the price of primary and secondary fuels used in power plants, variation in the calorific value of the fuel, and variation in cost of transportation. The KSEB had claimed additional liability on power procurement to the tune of 3,542.63 MU, of which 3,305.47 MU was considered eligible for fuel surcharge as per the tariff regulations.

Meanwhile, in another order, the commission rejected a KSEB plea for imposing surcharge to recover ₹18.10 crore and ₹16.05 crore additionally spent on purchases during October-December 2021 and January-March 2022 respectively. The commission took the view that it would not be reasonable to allow the KSEB plea at this stage.