Regulations tightened in Kottayam

Taking a serious note of the threat of community transmission of COVID-19, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Kottayam has tightened the regulations on mass gatherings.

A meeting of the DDMA convened by District Collector M. Anjana here on Saturday decided to initiate stringent action against those violating the preventive guidelines. Noting a sharp rise in the violation of restrictions on public gatherings, the meeting decided to book cases against the violators by invoking provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and the Disaster Management Act.

Police surveillance will be intensified, including in the interior areas with the help of drones. “Following the precautionary instructions in business establishments is a responsibility of those running it. Action, including revocation of licences, will be considered against those who do not make arrangements in this direction. The police will penalise those who fail to wear masks, not following physical distancing, and spitting in public places,” said the Collector.

Continuous monitoring

While dining is permitted in eateries only in compliance with the physical-distancing norms, steps will be taken against the owners of hotels, eateries, bakeries, and cool bars that fail to abide by the rules. Continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure that the guidelines are followed at markets, including fish-vending stalls. Unnecessary visits to government offices, private institutions, and public places should be avoided.

The meeting also resolved to strengthen the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. Physical distancing should be ensured in KSRTC and private buses and employees should avoid interaction during trip intervals. Since sports activities are banned in the district, strict action will be initiated if violations are noticed.

Home visits for trading activities, campaigns, and begging are also prohibited and violators will be strictly dealt with.

Meanwhile, local body authorities have begun evicting unauthorised roadside vendors as per the direction of the District Collector. In the first phase, revenue and municipal authorities jointly evicted illegal vendors along ML Road, Kozhichantha, and the fish market in Kottayam municipality.