Regulations on shops, banks to check spread of pandemic

Customers should not be allowed to swarm premises

The State police have imposed strict curbs on retail businesses to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armed with sweeping powers to crack down on social behaviour that amplified the risk of the virus transmission, the police have warned shop owners of prosecution if they allowed customers to swarm their premises or form tight lines in front of their establishments.

The police have asked traders to display the number of persons allowed on their premises at a given time. The floor area of the establishment and the mandatory 1.8-metre distance between customers would define the calculus for determining the number of people allowed in the precincts at a time.

Owners of kerbside shops should mark circles on the road so that customers could wait their turn in a spaced-out queue. The police have limited the number of customers in a 100 sq ft shop to six. Owners should employ only minimal staff. The police would hold the trader liable in the event of long queues or crowding of customers.

Fines, prosecution

Violators would face fines, closure and prosecution under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Regulations.

The government has also placed restrictions on operations of banks and other financial institutions. They have to ensure physical distancing. There should be no crowding near the teller. Ideally, banks should allocate time to customers to transact business. Customers should call their banks and book time slots in advance.