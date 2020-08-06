Regulations on shops, banks to check spread of pandemic

The State police have imposed strict curbs on retail businesses to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armed with sweeping powers to crack down on social behaviour that amplified the risk of the virus transmission, the police have warned shop owners of prosecution if they allowed customers to swarm their premises or form tight lines in front of their establishments.
The police have asked traders to display the number of persons allowed on their premises at a given time. The floor area of the establishment and the mandatory 1.8-metre distance between customers would define the calculus for determining the number of people allowed in the precincts at a time.
Owners of kerbside shops should mark circles on the road so that customers could wait their turn in a spaced-out queue. The police have limited the number of customers in a 100 sq ft shop to six. Owners should employ only minimal staff. The police would hold the trader liable in the event of long queues or crowding of customers.
Fines, prosecution
Violators would face fines, closure and prosecution under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Regulations.
The government has also placed restrictions on operations of banks and other financial institutions. They have to ensure physical distancing. There should be no crowding near the teller. Ideally, banks should allocate time to customers to transact business. Customers should call their banks and book time slots in advance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath