Regulations of Local Self-Government dept. will be revised, says Rajesh

Published - October 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - SULTHAN BATHERY (WAYANAD)

The Hindu Bureau

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh listening to public grievances at the adalat at Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh has said that regulations of the department will be revised.

Speaking after inaugurating a district-level adalat of the department at the municipal community hall here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajesh said special workshops would be organised to facilitate the process.

“It is important to note that adalats are not a magical solution all complaints in one go. However, some existing regulations hinder public access to justice, making amendments necessary,” Mr. Rajesh said.

The purpose of the adalat is not to justify all legal violations. Instead, it serves as a platform to address issues that arise when individuals are denied benefits or rights due to strict or misinterpreted laws, or ambiguities within those laws, the Minister said. The adalat intervenes to resolve such issues within the framework of the law, ensuring that justice is served, Mr. Rajesh added.

Close to 99% of public grievances had been resolved during the 17 adalats organised across the State so far, Mr. Rajesh said.

The highest number of complaints was resolved in Kasaragod district. The Minister said the objective of the department was to streamline regulations to ensure that services were delivered to the public as quickly as possible. Mr. Rajesh directed officials to resolve fresh grievances in a fortnight.

He stressed that everyone was seeking a favourable resolution to complaints. Issues requiring consultation with other departments should also be addressed swiftly, Mr. Rajesh said. It is imperative that minor procedural delays do not hinder justice for the public, he added.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided.

