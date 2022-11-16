Regulation of student recruitment agencies planned

November 16, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Regulatory mechanisms to govern student recruitment agencies have been planned, Minister for Labour and General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press meet here on Wednesday in connection with an education expo by Odepc, the Minister said licencing or some other regulation was needed for the purpose. Now, anyone could set up shop, make rosy promises, and claim to recruit students on behalf of universities, he added.

“We are considering a survey of how many such institutions function in each district through the Labour department. Some norms are needed to curb agents or agencies engaging in fraud related to the sector.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US