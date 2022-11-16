Regulation of student recruitment agencies planned

Regulatory mechanisms to govern student recruitment agencies have been planned, Minister for Labour and General Education V. Sivankutty has said.
At a press meet here on Wednesday in connection with an education expo by Odepc, the Minister said licencing or some other regulation was needed for the purpose. Now, anyone could set up shop, make rosy promises, and claim to recruit students on behalf of universities, he added.
“We are considering a survey of how many such institutions function in each district through the Labour department. Some norms are needed to curb agents or agencies engaging in fraud related to the sector.”
