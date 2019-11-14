Kerala

Regulation for heavy vehicles at Kuthiran

For one month as part of laying of underground cables

The movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated at Kuthiran for one month as part of laying of underground cables of Power Grip Corporation, according to District Collector S. Shanawas.

On an average 47,000 vehicles pass though Kuthiran a day.

As Sabarimala season is nearing, traffic increased tremendously.

Regulation plan

A detailed plan for traffic regulation will be prepared in consultation with Ernakulam and Palakkad District Collectors, Mr. Shanawas said. Digging of the road, where tar-topping has already been done, will not be allowed at any cost, he added.

