Regulation for EV charging stations on the cards

‘Resale of electricity by charging stations needs to be legalised’

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission is planning to bring in a regulation governing the sale of electricity through electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

In determining the electricity tariffs for the 2022-23 fiscal, the Commission has fixed ₹ 8 per unit as the 'ceiling rate' that can be charged by EV charging stations/outlets. However, a full-fledged regulation is deemed necessary in this regard as the sale of electricity is essentially a licensed activity. Moreover, there are complaints that some charging stations were demanding exorbitant rates, Commission chairman Preman Dinaraj said.

''Strictly speaking, if someone applies for setting up an EV charging station, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) cannot, legally, give an electricity connection for the purpose. That is the position today as resale of electricity is not allowed. The regulation is intended to legalise the activity and also prevent malpractice. Moreover it will specify the licensing conditions,'' Mr. Dinaraj said.

States like Maharashtra already have regulations in place, Mr. Dinaraj said. Kerala had not gone in for it so far because charging stations were few. But the numbers are now going up with e-mobility being actively promoted.

An approach paper on EV charging infrastructure for the State notes that, 'Being the State nodal agency for Kerala, KSEB shall facilitate organisations or entrepreneurs who desire to set up charging stations on their own,' and 'Any person seeking to set up a public charging station may apply for connectivity, which shall be considered on priority to supply power in the area.'

For tariff purposes, EV charging stations fall into two different categories. As per the tariffs announced on Saturday, the Commission has fixed ₹90 as fixed charge and ₹5.50 per unit as energy charge for stations in the Low Tension-X (LT-X) category and ₹270 as fixed charge and ₹6 as energy charge for stations coming under the High Tension-VI (HT-VI) category.

The regulation will be finalised after holding stakeholder consultations and public hearing on the draft regulation.