Regularisation bid in Kerala Bank alleged

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 February 2021 23:31 IST

Rank-holders’ union airs concern

The Kerala Bank Clerk/Cashier PSC Rank Holders Association has alleged that steps are on to regularise 1,856 contract staff in all districts, except Malappuram.

The director board of Kerala Bank has prepared a list of 1,856 contract personnel to be regularised and another list of those who had completed 10 years on contract from the former and a letter has been submitted to the government, it says.

S. Ajith Kumar of the association said the move was to regularise those in the posts of part-time sweeper to general manager grade.

Advertising

Advertising

The association said all except collection agents and part-time sweepers would have to be recruited through the Kerala Public Service Commission. Those being listed for regularisation included security personnel, night watchmen, part-time sweepers, collection agents, clerks, lift operators, electricians and even gunman.

A case filed by the rank-holders on the PSC list for cashiers and clerks in district cooperative banks was pending in the Kerala High Court. Mr. Ajithkumar said although they secured an interim verdict to report vacancies, the Cooperative Department was of the view that it was not possible as the District Cooperative Banks did not exist.

From the 6,000 on the PSC rank list published in 2017, only 700 had been posted in three years.

In the capital, only 10 had been posted from the rank list even though 200-odd retirements took place. Those posted in Thiruvananthapuram included the physically challenged and only four were fresh postings. Authorities purposely delayed postings from the rank list anticipating formation of Kerala Bank, Mr. Ajithkumar said.

Bank’s stance

Responding to the concerns, Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamuraickal said the posts referred to the PSC would not be filled by other means. “How can we make appointments to posts in the bank that had been reported to the PSC,” he asked.

The government had taken a policy decision to regularise contract staff having more than 10 years of service. “We have compiled a list of daily collection agents, part-time sweepers and others with service of several years. Discrepancies and the concerns raised by the association will be looked into and will be acted upon in 24 hours,” he said.