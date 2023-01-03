ADVERTISEMENT

Regular themes interspersed with some surprises in mimicry

January 03, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

Mimicry competition (HSS Girls) in progress as part of the State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“Same old helicopter, bird, chain saw and politicians. Don’t they have anything new?” This was a standard comment among the viewers of the mimicry competition (HSS Boys and Girls) on the first day of the State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

However, there have been a few surprises amid the stereotypes as well.

Hashim R. of BSS Gurukulam, Palakkad, won an A grade and huge applause for his depiction of the background music of Squid Game, a Korean web series that took the OTT by storm recently. He and a few other contestants stood out in their imitation of celebrities by including a few social media influencers such as chef Firoz, Pala Saji and vlogger Karthik Surya, besides actor Bala.

Dakshina Jithesh of VBHSS, Thrissur, took everyone by surprise presenting the background music of Varaharoopam... from the popular Kannada movie Kanthara. Another participant’s depiction of Hollywood characters such as ‘Green Goblin’ and the ‘Hulk’ too earned applause. Most of the participants of mimicry exhibited their talent in beatboxing very well.

The mono act competition (HS Girls) in progress at the State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Poor acting skills

The mono act competition (HSS Boys) had a few novel topics, though the acting skills of the participants left a lot to be desired.

In the era of several mobile applications, Mridul C. from VPKMMHSS, Puthur, Malappuram, came up with a depiction of life through apps, introducing apps for drunkards, for farmers, for suicides and even to train those who want to win in art festivals. The presentation of the life of a ‘Chakyar’ by Richard Thomas of MET EMHSS, Mannarkkad, Palakkad, turned out to be quite heart touching.

