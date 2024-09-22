Regular screening a crucial step in prevention and treatment of cancer, says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has emphasised the importance of early detection in addressing the growing cancer burden in the country.

Inaugurating the advanced cancer care centre at SP Medifort Hospital, Eenchakkal, on the occasion of Day for the Welfare of Cancer Patients here on Sunday, Mr. Tharoor urged the public to undergo regular cancer screenings as a crucial step towards early detection and treatment.

“We have access to advanced treatment facilities, but timely diagnosis is key to saving lives,” he noted, expressing concern over the growing number of cases in the State and across the country.

Kerala is witnessing a troubling rise in cancer cases and in the nation too, it is estimated that the number of cancer patients could touch 1.6 million by 2026, Mr. Tharoor said.

He also launched the‘Yes We Can’ Cancer Warriors’ Support Group, an initiative aimed at providing a support system for cancer survivors to share their experiences and to provide strength to each other in beating cancer.

Senior oncologists Chandramohan K. and Boban Thomas stressed the need for widespread awareness about cancer screenings, highlighting that early intervention can significantly improve outcomes and reduce mortality rates.

S.P. Ashokan, chairperson and managing director of SP Medifort, and S.P. Subramanian, joint chairperson and managing director, pointed out that initiatives like the ‘Yes We Can’ support group would help shift societal perceptions of cancer, empowering survivors to lead fulfilling lives post-treatment.

The event also saw many cancer survivors narrate inspiring tales of cancer survival.