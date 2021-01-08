Regular fare in Health sector

The Governor’s policy address on the opening day of the 22nd session of the Kerala Assembly on Friday did not announce anything new for the health sector.
A comprehensive health insurance scheme, Anamayam Comprehensive Insurance Programme, for the health care protection of all differently abled persons of the State was proposed, though no details were given.
Mr. Khan announced the conversion of primary health centres into family health centres under Mission Aardram, with additional doctors and paramedical staff, lab and pharmacy, would be completed in 2021-22.
KIIFB-funded upgradation of secondary and tertiary sectors would continue.
The construction of the new medical colleges at Konni, Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod would be speeded up and a phased programme of upgrading the community health centres under the Health Services would be launched.
The proposed International Research Institute for Ayurveda in Kannur district would soon become a reality with the government having taken into possession 36 acres for the project and KIIFB evaluating the detailed project report of Phase I of the project.
An Ayurveda complex consisting of para-Surgical and Ophthalmology Institute and Geriatric Care Centre at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram was in the offing.
ESI hospitals would be upgraded to offer speciality services. Access to medicines would be made more equitable through integrated drug store management systems.
