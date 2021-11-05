Regular classes at CUK from Monday

Regular classes at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) will resume on Monday after a gap of one-and-a-half years of pandemic-induced break.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting convened by the campus reopening committee.

The second-year postgraduate students of the Science Department will have regular classes in the first phase. Classes for other students will resume on November 18.

Classes will be conducted strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Only vaccinated students having RT-PCR negative certificates and parental consent will be permitted to enter the campus. Safety officers will be assigned to departments to ensure compliance with the protocol. Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu said the preparations for the reopening have been completed.