Kerala

Regular classes at CUK from Monday

Regular classes at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) will resume on Monday after a gap of one-and-a-half years of pandemic-induced break.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting convened by the campus reopening committee.

The second-year postgraduate students of the Science Department will have regular classes in the first phase. Classes for other students will resume on November 18.

Classes will be conducted strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Only vaccinated students having RT-PCR negative certificates and parental consent will be permitted to enter the campus. Safety officers will be assigned to departments to ensure compliance with the protocol. Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu said the preparations for the reopening have been completed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2021 8:55:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/regular-classes-at-cuk-from-monday/article37345119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY