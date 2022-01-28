Registry of neurological disorders soon

Thrissur

28 January 2022 20:47 IST

The Kerala Social Security Mission will come up with a registry of chronic neurological disorders for providing better treatment for patients.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) has been entrusted with the task of preparing the pilot registry. It will be prepared with the support of medical colleges and other health education institutions in the State. The decision to prepare the registry was taken considering reports that the lack of a registry had been affecting proper planning and treatment of persistent neurological disorders such as spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, acquired brain injury, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis.At a webinar organised at the NIPMR, experts suggested preparing registry of only spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, acquired brain injury and cerebral palsy in the initial phase.An expert committee comprising professionals from the Health department and the Medical education department will be formed to draft the registry.Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, delivered the keynote address at the webinar presided over by NIPMR Executive Director C. Chandra Babu.

Advertising

Advertising