Statewide registry mooted for paediatric COVID cases

Thiruvananthapuram

07 November 2021 19:29 IST

With 60% of children still vulnerable to infection, data vital for State to formulate its own treatment protocol, say experts

Paediatricians have proposed the setting up of a Statewide registry for paediatric COVID-19 cases reported in the State, as better documentation, clinical studies and experience sharing among doctors are important to manage paediatric COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 issues.

With 60% of the children in the State remaining vulnerable to SARS-Co-V2, it is anticipated that there could be more paediatric COVID-19 cases in the near future. At a recent discussion on paediatric COVID-19 cases, doctors pointed out how vital it was to bring all data on paediatric cases to the table so that the State can develop its own treatment protocol.

It has been mooted that the Kerala University of Health Sciences, which has jurisdiction over all medical colleges, take the lead in setting up the registry. KUHS Vice Chancellor K. Mohanan said the idea was “worth pursuing” and that the logistics had to be worked out.

Advertising

Advertising

8,55,675 cases

According to official data, paediatric cases (0-19 years) accounted for 17.8% of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the State till October 12, 2021. Kerala reported 8,55,675 COVID-19 cases in the 0-19 age group and 71 deaths.

Of this, maximum cases (6.2% of the total case burden) were in the 15-19 age group, with 2,95,932 cases and 31 deaths. Cases in those less than five years constituted 3% of the State’s total burden, with 1,46,317 cases and 23 deaths.

“The government medical college hospitals (MCH) in the State treated a chunk of the serious paediatric COVID-19 cases, with SAT Hospital and Kozhikode MCH treating over 1,000 cases each. Even though there are ICMR guidelines, there is no uniformity in treatment across State, especially when or how to start steroids or monoclonal antibodies. There is no clear death audit in many cases. We wasted our opportunities for detailed clinical studies in adult COVID-19 cases. At least in the case of children, we should explore our opportunities for improved clinical management,” a senior paediatrician in the State said.

“About 20% of our Category B patients and 40% of our Category C patients had serious co-morbidities which made COVID-19 management quite challenging. In the case of multisystem inflammatory disease (MISC), in SAT Hospital, where we managed over 140 cases, there was no epidemiological link in 20% cases. Round-the-clock lab and cardiology support is vital in managing MISC,” Priya Srinivasan, Associate Professor in Paediatrics, SAT Hospital, said.

“This is a new disease and new knowledge has many implications for clinical care. A paediatric COVID-19 registry of at least cases managed by the medical colleges would bring together the experience of all tertiary care institutions in managing child cases. It will help research, in developing a State-specific treatment protocol, and especially in tracking post-COVID-19 issues in children,” P.K. Jameela, a senior paediatrician and member, State Planning Board, said