Registration plates: three months needed to select manufacturers, Kerala govt. tells HC

May 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that three months’ time is required for the process of selecting vendors who can be granted approval to affix high-security registration plates (HSRPs) on motor vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

The submission was made by the government when writ petitions filed by two companies engaged in the manufacture of HSRPs complaining that they were not being permitted to operate on the premise that approval from the State government is required, came up for hearing.

The court made it clear that manufacturers of HSRPs who had obtained “type approval certificate” issued by the Centre or other testing agencies authorised by the Centre and as mentioned in Rule 126 are not required to obtain any approval from the State government.