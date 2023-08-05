Registration open for wildlife conservation initiative

August 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

WWF- India has opened registration for the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC)- 2023, an interactive initiative for wildlife conservation.

This year’s WWGC is on the theme ‘Birds of the World”. Participant students will join others from around the world to explore and learn the physical and behavioural adaptation and survival strategies of birds, their habitats, and their role in ecosystems. WWF is offering prizes including a sponsored trip to a wildlife sanctuary or national park.

Registration is free. Schools can register with students from grade 6 to 9 using the link https://academy.wwfindia.org/wildwisdom/

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration closes on August 15. For more details, dial 9447386978 or email asivakumar@wwfindia.net.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.