Registration open for wildlife conservation initiative

August 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

WWF- India has opened registration for the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC)- 2023, an interactive initiative for wildlife conservation.

This year’s WWGC is on the theme ‘Birds of the World”. Participant students will join others from around the world to explore and learn the physical and behavioural adaptation and survival strategies of birds, their habitats, and their role in ecosystems. WWF is offering prizes including a sponsored trip to a wildlife sanctuary or national park.

Registration is free. Schools can register with students from grade 6 to 9 using the link https://academy.wwfindia.org/wildwisdom/

Registration closes on August 15. For more details, dial 9447386978 or email asivakumar@wwfindia.net.

