Registration of real estate projects up in 2023

January 18, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has reported a 32.70% increase in registration of real estate projects in 2023 over 2022.

The number went up from 159 in 2022 to 211 last year, K-RERA said. In all, 191 real estate projects were completed in 2023. Last year, apartment projects, with 122, accounted for the major chunk of registrations. Fifty-six villa projects, 12 commercial-cum-residential projects, and 21 plots also were registered.

In terms of area, 15,14,746.37 square metres of built-up area was registered in 2023.

