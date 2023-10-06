Registration of criminal case does not disqualify a person from joining govt. job

October 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that mere registration of a criminal case does not enable the State government to disqualify a person from becoming a member of government service.

The Bench made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by the State government challenging an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) directing appointment of a person as police constable in the India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing.

The court observed that the government cannot merely restate the allegations in the prosecution and hold that the character of a candidate was bad to make a person unsuitable for the post to which he/she had applied. In criminal cases where the prosecution cases end up in acquittal, the government cannot form an opinion based on the prosecution’s allegations and other materials, including the finding entered by the court as to the character of the person. The government was bound to conduct separate enquiries as to the character and antecedents of the person.

