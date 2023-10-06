HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registration of criminal case does not disqualify a person from joining govt. job

October 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that mere registration of a criminal case does not enable the State government to disqualify a person from becoming a member of government service.

The Bench made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by the State government challenging an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) directing appointment of a person as police constable in the India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing.

The court observed that the government cannot merely restate the allegations in the prosecution and hold that the character of a candidate was bad to make a person unsuitable for the post to which he/she had applied. In criminal cases where the prosecution cases end up in acquittal, the government cannot form an opinion based on the prosecution’s allegations and other materials, including the finding entered by the court as to the character of the person. The government was bound to conduct separate enquiries as to the character and antecedents of the person.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.