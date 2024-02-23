Registration number for new vehicles to be allotted in two days

February 23, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Transport Commissioner has issued a circular directing that aregistration number should be allotted to the vehicle within two working days if an application is received through the ‘Vahan’ portal to register a new vehicle. Those officials who fail to render timely service will have to face departmental disciplinary action. If any application has to be rejected in the absence of documents, it should be mentioned clearly.

When submitting an application through ‘Vahan’ for registering a new vehicle, the documents prescribed in Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules should be included as per Annexure B. No additional documents should be requested other than these documents, said the circular. The officials should not insist on personal documents like Aadhaar and PAN details of the applicants while applying to register the vehicle in the name of the head of an institution. But, PAN and TAN details of these institutions should be recorded, the circular said.