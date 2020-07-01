Registration must for arrivals: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

01 July 2020 23:18 IST

‘State cannot let down its guard as threat of community spread looms’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reiterated that persons seeking to enter Kerala from within the country and abroad required to register their particulars with the State government through the COVID-19 Jagrata portal run by the Department of Non-Keralite Affairs.

The Centre had on June 29 lifted restrictions on the inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. It had also stressed that citizens would not require to seek prior permission, approval, or an e-permit to travel between States.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had not barred anyone from entering the State. Ideally, the State government wanted people aspiring to travel to Kerala to register themselves on the portal to inform the State’s containment strategy.

Mr. Vijayan said returnees from abroad and within the country accounted for the bulk of new infections reported in the State.