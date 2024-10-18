GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registration mandatory for artificial reproductive technology, surrogacy clinics

Scrutiny of applications received from 140 such institutions in Kerala has been completed and registration given

Published - October 18, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

All clinics/institutions in the government and private health sector which offer reproductive care and infertility treatment should be registered under The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, a statement issued by the Health department said.

Accordingly, all surrogacy clinics, artificial reproductive technology (ART) clinics and ART banks in the government and private sector should be registered under the Surrogacy and ART Acts.

The applications for registration will be scrutinised by the Health department and follow-up measures taken in a time-bound manner. The scrutiny of applications received from 140 such institutions in the State has been completed and registration given.

The institutions registered so far include 18 ART Level 1 clinics, 78 ART Level 2 clinics, 20 surrogacy clinics and 24 ART banks.

To prevent exploitation

Registration under the surrogacy/ART Acts and following the rules laid down by these Acts will help make the functioning of ART clinics more transparent and prevent exploitation of people, while at the same time rendering valuable service to those who really need them. The steps to complete registration of clinics will be expedited and all complaints will be inquired into and settled without delay, the statement said.

There is a State Board headed by the Health Minister and an appropriate authority headed by the Additional Secretary (Health) which scrutinises all matters under the Surrogacy and ART Acts.

The applications for registrations are examined by the State Board and approved by the appropriate authority. The latter will also inquire into any complaints regarding the ART/surrogacy clinics and take action.

The details on registration are available on https://dhs.kerala.gov.in/en/vigilance/

