Registration for Kerala Tourism’s global online painting contest for children opens

February 09, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Registration for the third edition of Kerala Tourism’s international online painting competition for children has opened. Children in the age group of 4-16 years from across the globe are eligible to participate in the contest themed ‘Kerala Village Life.’

After registration, which is free, the participants can submit a maximum of five entries. Scanned images of the paintings can be uploaded in the website https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/icpc/ from April 1 till September 30 this year.

The competition, which received an overwhelming response in its previous seasons, is held in three categories – Children within Kerala, Children from Other Indian States, and Children from Abroad, said a release issued by Kerala Tourism here on Thursday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the competition will help children get to know more about the major tourists attractions in Kerala. It help in projecting the best aspects of Kerala Tourism among children, he said.

The competition offers a total of 101 attractive prizes. The first three winners from each category will be given special souvenirs, besides certificates. Ten winners from abroad will get a free five-day stay in Kerala and an opportunity to visit the State’s top tourist destinations with two of their family members. Five winners from the Other Indian States category will get a chance for a five-day family trip to tourist destinations in Kerala.

Apart from mementos and certificates, three winners from the Children within Kerala category will receive booking coupons for a two-day stay at a premium hotel of KTDC with two of their family members.

For more details, contact 91-7012993589 or e-mail to contest@keralatourism.org.

The previous editions of the competition evoked a huge global response. As many as 4,169 children from 37 countries registered for the first edition held in 2014. For the second season held in 2018, the total number of participants rose to 48,390 from 133 countries. Of this, 9,623 children were from abroad.

Going forward, Kerala Tourism proposes to organise the online competition biennially, said the release.