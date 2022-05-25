Registration department’s revenue increased by ₹1,322 crore: Minister

Vasavan promises steps to protect document writers

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan has said that the revenue of the Registration Department has touched an all-time high this year in six years and that it has increased by ₹1,322 crore.

The Minister was inaugurating the Uliyil Sub-Registrar's office building constructed by the Registration Department with the financial assistance of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board through videoconferencing.

The Minister said that Registration wing was one the highest revenue-making departments in the State. This was made possible through the modernisation of offices and the selfless service of staff. The modernisation of the system will ensure that corruption is eradicated.

However, he said, the department would take steps to protect document writers. Their welfare would be ensured, he added.

MLA Sunny Joseph presided over the function. Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC) Kannur regional manager C. Rakesh presented the report. District Panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian, Member Lizzy Joseph, Iritty Block Panchayat president K. Velayudhan, Iritty Municipal Corporation chairperson K. Sreelatha and other public representatives and officials were present.