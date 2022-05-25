Registration department will be modernised, says Minister
Minister for Registration V.N. Vasavan has said that the Registration department would be modernised by digitising all title deeds in a time-bound manner.
Inaugurating the newly constructed Sub Registrar office building at Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday, Mr. Vasavan said the department was on the path of rapid development after the implementation of online facilities.
The building with an area of 365 sq.m. was constructed by the Kerala State Construction Corporation at a cost of ₹1.20 crore.
