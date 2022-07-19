Register Vigilance case if roads fall in disrepair in 6 months of laying or repair: Kerala High Court

Court says action should be taken against engineers, officers

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) should conduct an investigation after registering a First Information Report (FIR) if a road goes into disrepair or potholes appear on roads within six months of laying the road or repairing it.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed that the inquiry should be completed in six months and a report filed before the competent court.

The court also ordered that in case of roads that fall into disrepair within one year of laying or repairing, an internal inquiry should be conducted by the agencies which requisitioned the work and action taken against the engineers and officers found responsible. The inquiry should be completed in six months.

The court passed the directive when petitions relating to the bad condition of roads came up for hearing.

The court observed that the Vigilance inquiry should be initiated on the prima facie presumption that the financial outlay for the laying or repairing of the road had not been properly utilised. The court said that it was a tragedy that the people got killed because of the bad condition of roads. The court added that unless the engineers and contractors were made accountable for every single potable on a road, no change would happen in the condition of the roads. In fact, the roads ought to have been in better condition during the monsoon. But the contrary was happening in the State.

Criminal cases

The court also said that if potholes developed on the roads during the defect liability period, criminal cases should be registered. However, the engineers were scared to recommend registration of criminal case because skeletons would tumble out of the cupboard. The court said that the engineers were sitting in their offices and were not supervising the roads after the lying of the road or repairs.