ADVERTISEMENT

Regional plays grab the spotlight at ITFoK 

February 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Refreshing ideas, energetic performances and interesting plots mark the plays

The Hindu Bureau

Performers of the Malayalam play Arctic interact with the audience at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

With refreshing ideas, energetic performances and interesting plots, regional plays are making their presence felt at the 13th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur.

Arctic, a Malayalam play directed by K.R. Ramesh, is about the guilt of a man, Kattuparambil Thomas, who rose to riches by exploiting nature. He wants “his feet to be rooted in the soil.” He wears short dhothi which he used to wear while working on the fields. He smears mud all over the body. But all these can lend only a temporary relief from his agony. He make an inward journey through his past. Arctic is a search for one’s true entity beneath the shell of flimsy realities.

Arctic was the first play of the ITFoK staged at the renovated Koothamablam which was gutted in a fire a few years ago. The play was staged by Idam Sasthamkotta, Kollam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maya Bazar by the famous Surabhi Theatre Group, also known as Sri Venkateswara Surabhi Theatre, from Telangana which was started in 1885, enthralled the audience with its powerful performance.

Black Hole is another regional play performed at the ITFoK. It is directed by Jyoti Dogra, a theatre artiste based in Mumbai.

“The play began with my desire to work with something outside of me – an object. A single white bed sheet took on this role. And over a period of time, we began to explore ideas from theoretical physics,” says Ms. Dogra.

Black Hole looks at the intimate and the personal and the vast and the universal, each attempting to throw light on the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US