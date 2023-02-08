HamberMenu
Regional plays grab the spotlight at ITFoK 

Refreshing ideas, energetic performances and interesting plots mark the plays

February 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Performers of the Malayalam play Arctic interact with the audience at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala on Wednesday.

With refreshing ideas, energetic performances and interesting plots, regional plays are making their presence felt at the 13th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur.

Arctic, a Malayalam play directed by K.R. Ramesh, is about the guilt of a man, Kattuparambil Thomas, who rose to riches by exploiting nature. He wants “his feet to be rooted in the soil.” He wears short dhothi which he used to wear while working on the fields. He smears mud all over the body. But all these can lend only a temporary relief from his agony. He make an inward journey through his past. Arctic is a search for one’s true entity beneath the shell of flimsy realities.

Arctic was the first play of the ITFoK staged at the renovated Koothamablam which was gutted in a fire a few years ago. The play was staged by Idam Sasthamkotta, Kollam.

Maya Bazar by the famous Surabhi Theatre Group, also known as Sri Venkateswara Surabhi Theatre, from Telangana which was started in 1885, enthralled the audience with its powerful performance.

Black Hole is another regional play performed at the ITFoK. It is directed by Jyoti Dogra, a theatre artiste based in Mumbai.

“The play began with my desire to work with something outside of me – an object. A single white bed sheet took on this role. And over a period of time, we began to explore ideas from theoretical physics,” says Ms. Dogra.

Black Hole looks at the intimate and the personal and the vast and the universal, each attempting to throw light on the other.

