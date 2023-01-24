ADVERTISEMENT

Regional official language conference to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

January 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Official Language (DOL) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is organising a regional official language conference and prize distribution function here on Friday. The event will be held at 9.30 a.m. at Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacuad.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the chief guest, while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra will chair the event. According to Meenakshi Jolly, Joint Secretary, DOL, awards will be given away to Central government offices, banks and undertakings for doing excellent work in the official language under different categories. Awards are evaluated on the basis of reports submitted to the department by town official language implementation committees.

DOL organises four regional conferences every financial year for the promotion of the official language Hindi. In the year 2022-23, the first two events were held in Amritsar and Bhubhneshwar respectively.

