Regional film festivals under consideration: Bina Paul

As the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) conducted for the first time in Thalassery stirred excitement among the people of North Malabar, who now wish to see it come back every year, the festival director, Bina Paul, has clarified that the organising committee would think of decentralising the fest in terms of having regional festivals but the main festival would always be held in the State capital.
She said a lot of people, especially from North Malabar, turned up at the IFFK festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Paul said the committee would think of organising regional festivals or small events in the coming years. The experience had proved that there was a need to take the event to different places but the venue of the main festival would be never changed, she said.
For those who loved movies the festival in the capital had become something of a pilgrimage, where they come by travelling a long way, meet each other, share their thoughts, exchange ideas and stay together, she observed.
