Regional fertility management centres on the anvil across Kerala

Multiple treatment options will be available in the centres, a first of its kind initiative in Kerala. The expense for producing an embryo and transferring it will come to around ₹6,000. Each centre will have a mobile unit with state-of-the-art facilities for embryo transfer process

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Navamy Sudhish
The first Regional Livestock Fertility Management Centre opening in Kollam.

Increase in thermal stress and humidity due to climate change have turned out to be major factors contributing to infertility in dairy cows, posing a serious challenge to livestock farmers.

Reportedly, more than 40% of cows slaughtered in Kerala are infertile and in order to address the issue the Animal Husbandry department will establish Regional Livestock Fertility Management Centres (RLFMC) across the State. A first of its kind initiative in Kerala, the project implemented through the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) will provide multiple treatment options including IVF (in vitro fertilisation) to the farmers.

Veterinary doctors carrying out trial of embryo transfer in a cow.

“A large percentage of infertility cases can be corrected. The RLMFC will take cases referred by department veterinarians and normally cows that fail to get pregnant after three sessions of Artificial Insemination (AI) will be considered,” says R. Rajeev, managing director, KLDB.

State-of-the-art facilities

Each centre will have a mobile unit with state-of-the-art facilities for embryo transfer process, providing doorstep service to the farmers. It will be led by a team of experts, who will assess the cow’s living conditions, feed, health and case history. While treatment for nutritional and hormonal problems will start immediately, some issues will require an extended period to be addressed. In the meantime, the RLFMC team will use software to collect and examine the data of each case and give instructions to the farmers.

While infertility causes considerable losses for farmers, it also impacts Kerala’s goal of attaining self-sufficiency in milk production. “The expense for producing an embryo and transferring it will come to around ₹6,000. We mainly target heifers as chances of hormonal imbalance are higher in cows. Heifers are ideal carriers for embryo transfer,” says Mr. Rajeev.

The centres also offer the provision to opt for quality embryos if the cows are not superior breed. “The ovum can be taken from any other cow or the farmer can also opt for quality embryos produced by us. The mobile lab will assess fertility issues in cows and also carry out embryo transfers,” he adds.

A joint initiative of the State and the Centre, the RLFMCs will come up at Chithara in Kollam and Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam in the initial phase. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate State’s first RLFMC in Kollam on Saturday.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:18 pm IST

