Region-specific packages will be implemented in a time-bound manner: CM

Works on 758 of the 900 projects mentioned in the election manifesto of the LDF are in various stages of development, says Pinarayi

March 03, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will implement the special packages for Idukki, Kuttanad, and Wayanad in full and in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Arrangements are being made to implement the region-specific packages effectively and in a timebound manner, Mr. Vijayan said. To a related question in the Assembly, Mr. Vijayan said that work on 758 of the 900 projects mentioned in the election manifesto of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were in various stages of development.

In the third edition of its 100-day action plan, the State government intended to generate a little over 4.39 lakh employment opportunities. The 100-day plan, kicked off on February 10, will last till May 20.

Stance on KIIFB

Mr. Vijayan also reiterated his criticism of the Centre’s stand on borrowings of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Centre is trying to stall development in the State by treating KIIFB borrowings as direct liabilities of the State and not as contingent liabilities, Mr. Vijayan said.

The LDF government had revived KIIFB knowing well that the State’s requirements cannot be met through the Budget alone. The State is now enjoying the fruits of that decision. Astonishing progress has been in the area of infrastructure development through KIIFB, he said.

