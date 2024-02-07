Refurbished streetscape at Panampilly Nagar inaugurated

February 07, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

Members of the public must take the lead in ensuring that the streetscape at Panampilly Nagar that was refurbished by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is maintained as a model corridor, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said, after inaugurating it on Tuesday.

The refurbishing of the 850-metre corridor was done as part of the metro agency’s non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative. Speaking on the occasion, he said the condition of roads in the city saw a noticeable improvement after the Kochi metro was commissioned and the metro agency resurfaced them.

The NMT initiatives to renovate footpaths have given an image makeover to many city roads, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The streetscape walkway having tracks for pedestrians and bicycle riders was built by KMRL in 2016. It was refurbished with the help of IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). A space has been dedicated for artists to exhibit their talent. Lights on the stretch too were replaced.

Book release

Later in the day, Mr. Rajeeve launched the book, From Vanji to Metro, at Water Metro’s High Court terminal. The book takes readers through how advancements in different modes of transport transformed Kochi into a commercial city having a metro rail and also the Water Metro. It was readied with help of IOCL and DC Books.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said the book could even be a reference document to study the city’s history. Writer P.F. Mathews shared his insights on Kochi. Among those who attended the event was former Director General of Police Hormese Tharakan. Its paperback edition costs ₹800 and hard-bound edition ₹1,500. DC Books will shortly release its digital version.