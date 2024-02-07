GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Refurbished streetscape at Panampilly Nagar inaugurated

February 07, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The renovated streetscape at Panampilly Nagar that was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The renovated streetscape at Panampilly Nagar that was inaugurated on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Members of the public must take the lead in ensuring that the streetscape at Panampilly Nagar that was refurbished by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is maintained as a model corridor, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said, after inaugurating it on Tuesday.

The refurbishing of the 850-metre corridor was done as part of the metro agency’s non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative. Speaking on the occasion, he said the condition of roads in the city saw a noticeable improvement after the Kochi metro was commissioned and the metro agency resurfaced them.

The NMT initiatives to renovate footpaths have given an image makeover to many city roads, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The streetscape walkway having tracks for pedestrians and bicycle riders was built by KMRL in 2016. It was refurbished with the help of IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). A space has been dedicated for artists to exhibit their talent. Lights on the stretch too were replaced.

Book release

Later in the day, Mr. Rajeeve launched the book, From Vanji to Metro, at Water Metro’s High Court terminal. The book takes readers through how advancements in different modes of transport transformed Kochi into a commercial city having a metro rail and also the Water Metro. It was readied with help of IOCL and DC Books.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said the book could even be a reference document to study the city’s history. Writer P.F. Mathews shared his insights on Kochi. Among those who attended the event was former Director General of Police Hormese Tharakan. Its paperback edition costs ₹800 and hard-bound edition ₹1,500. DC Books will shortly release its digital version.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.